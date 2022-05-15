Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.34.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

LLNW opened at $3.40 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $469.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $3,134,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Limelight Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,301,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,892,000 after buying an additional 44,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

