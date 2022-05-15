Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 91,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,306. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

