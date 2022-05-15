LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

LiqTech International stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,926,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 2,451.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

About LiqTech International (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.