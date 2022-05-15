LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

