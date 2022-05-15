Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:LOKM remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth $331,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $705,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

