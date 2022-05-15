LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $235.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.91 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

