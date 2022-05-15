LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAOW) Short Interest Up 41.2% in April

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:LMAOW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,717. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.