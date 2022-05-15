Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in April

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lomiko Metals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

