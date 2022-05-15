Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Short Interest Up 46.5% in April

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,273,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the April 15th total of 2,917,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42,730.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LONKF remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. Lonking has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

