Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Short Interest Up 46.5% in April

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,273,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the April 15th total of 2,917,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42,730.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LONKF remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. Lonking has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.
Lonking Company Profile (Get Rating)
