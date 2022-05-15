LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($821.05) to €790.00 ($831.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($905.26) to €900.00 ($947.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($715.79) to €700.00 ($736.84) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($800.00) to €820.00 ($863.16) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.71.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average is $149.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.