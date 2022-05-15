Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 118,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $499,998.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,998.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan Waksal acquired 236,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $999,996.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 236,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,996.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,725,116 shares of company stock valued at $11,499,990. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYRA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

