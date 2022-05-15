Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Update

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Get Mainz Biomed B.V. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNZ opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.