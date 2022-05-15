Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Update

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNZ opened at $11.23 on Friday. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

