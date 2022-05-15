Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

