Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

