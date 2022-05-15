Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Manganese X Energy stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include the Battery Hill manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick; and Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 44 contiguous mining titles totaling approximately 2,568 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province, Quebec.

