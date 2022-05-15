Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 65.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 116.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 900,861 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

