Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 445,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,040.3 days.
MAPIF remained flat at $$1.97 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapletree Industrial Trust (MAPIF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.