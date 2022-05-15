Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 445,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,040.3 days.

MAPIF remained flat at $$1.97 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

