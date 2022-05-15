Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Update

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GATE stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,722. Marblegate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

