Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRE shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Martinrea International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400.

MRE stock opened at C$9.07 on Friday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The stock has a market cap of C$728.93 million and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.90.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.