Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Mastermind stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761. Mastermind has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.
About Mastermind (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastermind (MMND)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.