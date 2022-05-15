Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mastermind stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761. Mastermind has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

