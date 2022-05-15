Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.45 Million

Analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) to announce $458.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $457.50 million and the highest is $459.40 million. Materion posted sales of $371.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

MTRN stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.84. Materion has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Materion by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Materion by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Materion by 40.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Materion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Materion by 22.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

