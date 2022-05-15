Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the April 15th total of 783,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MTRX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 710,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Matrix Service by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,215,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 985,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 129,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 13.0% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 891,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

