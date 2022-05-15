Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Mattel alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.