Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,200 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the April 15th total of 1,855,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 258.3 days.

MAYNF stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Friday. Mayne Pharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

