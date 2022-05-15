Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,200 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the April 15th total of 1,855,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 258.3 days.
MAYNF remained flat at $$0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Mayne Pharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.31.
Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
