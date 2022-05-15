McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of MCK traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.24. 853,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,729. McKesson has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.77 and a 200-day moving average of $267.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,408 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

