Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 28.4% in April

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 218,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 41,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $39,057.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 479,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.78. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

