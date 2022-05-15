MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.52 Million

Brokerages predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will report sales of $115.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.26 million and the lowest is $114.79 million. MediaAlpha posted sales of $157.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $582.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.62 million to $623.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $715.30 million, with estimates ranging from $615.66 million to $814.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

MAX opened at $10.33 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $629.61 million, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,136.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Norges Bank bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $24,704,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $9,798,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,223,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 47.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 186,195 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

