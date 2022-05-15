Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVFGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.99.

A number of research firms have commented on GETVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.79) to €5.60 ($5.89) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.42) to €6.50 ($6.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.37) to €7.50 ($7.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.37) to €7.65 ($8.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

