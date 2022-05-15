MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Purchases C$2,310,000.00 in Stock

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 1,925,000 shares of MediaValet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,925,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,310,000.

Shares of CVE:MVP traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.50. 29,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50. MediaValet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$3.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of MediaValet from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

