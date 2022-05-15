Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MDIBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.70 ($12.32) to €11.80 ($12.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 65,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

