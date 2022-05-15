MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 30.6% in April

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis dropped their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

MediWound stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

