Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,903,700 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 1,178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,037.0 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$2.80 on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

