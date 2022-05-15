Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,903,700 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 1,178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,037.0 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$2.80 on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

