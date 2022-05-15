MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 428.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

MGTX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 174,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.83.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.27. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 224.55%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 738,054 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

