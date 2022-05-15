Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the April 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DMLRY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 145,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,810. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

