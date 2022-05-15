Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Up 44.5% in April

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 247,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

MBIN traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.28. 92,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,203. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 589,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 136,211 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 297,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

