Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 98.0% in April

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. 35,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,119. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1015 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.