Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) & Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Head-To-Head Review

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

This table compares Meta Platforms and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $117.93 billion 4.56 $39.37 billion $13.22 15.02 Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 1.60 -$387.77 million ($1.61) -4.07

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Platforms and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 31.20% 28.74% 22.28% Dada Nexus -35.96% -48.15% -35.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Meta Platforms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meta Platforms and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 1 10 32 1 2.75 Dada Nexus 0 1 6 0 2.86

Meta Platforms presently has a consensus price target of $312.95, suggesting a potential upside of 57.56%. Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $25.76, suggesting a potential upside of 293.24%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Dada Nexus on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising virtual reality hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.