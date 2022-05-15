Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,600 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metacrine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Metacrine by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the first quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Metacrine by 254.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Metacrine by 1,236.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 194,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 167,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. 1,420,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,252. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.04.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.24. As a group, analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

