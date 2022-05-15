Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.23.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $56.79.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.