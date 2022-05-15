Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,352 shares of company stock worth $462,025. Company insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

MXC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 41,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

