Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) & GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Financial Analysis

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GeoPark and Mexco Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $688.54 million 1.31 $61.13 million $1.67 8.96 Mexco Energy $2.80 million 12.38 $160,000.00 $0.71 23.03

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 12.95% -114.60% 12.09% Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GeoPark and Mexco Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mexco Energy beats GeoPark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2021, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.504 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3,169 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.