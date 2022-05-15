Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Up 91.5% in April

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,895,200 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the April 15th total of 21,359,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,141.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYBUF. UBS Group lowered shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

MYBUF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.39. 825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,720. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

