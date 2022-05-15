MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 174,919 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 90,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

