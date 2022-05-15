Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Midwest Energy Emissions to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest Energy Emissions -27.92% N/A -46.82% Midwest Energy Emissions Competitors -3,288.15% 5.20% 2.16%

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest Energy Emissions $13.01 million -$3.63 million -6.25 Midwest Energy Emissions Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 9.77

Midwest Energy Emissions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Midwest Energy Emissions. Midwest Energy Emissions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Midwest Energy Emissions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest Energy Emissions 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest Energy Emissions Competitors 154 684 949 28 2.47

As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Midwest Energy Emissions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest Energy Emissions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest Energy Emissions’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Midwest Energy Emissions rivals beat Midwest Energy Emissions on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Midwest Energy Emissions (Get Rating)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

