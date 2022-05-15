Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 46.1% in April

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 56,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 147,767 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

