Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $37.49 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.
