Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Minim alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minim by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.54. 61,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,733. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.25. Minim has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Minim will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.