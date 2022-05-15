Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the April 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MIELY opened at $22.00 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.
About Mitsubishi Electric
