Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the April 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MIELY opened at $22.00 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

