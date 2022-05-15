Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MITUY remained flat at $$11.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsui Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

